Second ADOC employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus
By WSFA Staff | July 2, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 9:04 PM

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of its employees has died after recently testing positive for the coronavirus.

The ADOC says the employee was a staff member at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.

This is the second ADOC staff member to die after recently having tested positive for COVID-19. The first staff member was also an employee at Tutwiler Prison.

ADOC reports a separate staff member has also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one staff member at Limestone Correctional, and one staff member at Bullock County Correctional Facility.

