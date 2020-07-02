Mobile parking app goes live in downtown B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking should be a lot easier in downtown Birmingham thanks to the launch of a mobile parking app designed to let you pay on the go.
The ParkMobile app went live Wednesday and allows users to pay for their parking space through the app. No more fumbling around for loose change!
Stickers on meters have instructions for how to download the app.
“You pull it up on your phone, and it asks you to enter the zone number. That’s the same number that’s printed on the parking meter. And once you punch that in, it’s got the rates already built-in. The rates are exactly the same as the coin operated meter. So it’s really straightforward from there,” said James Fowler with the Birmingham Dept of Transportation.
Physically feeding coins into meters allow up to two hours, but with the app, you can add more.
There is also an option to call if you do not have a smartphone.
The goal is to make the entire process easier for drivers and the city.
This app is contactless payment so that any COVID fears are taken care of when dealing with coins and touching machines.
Drivers should also know that old tricks will no longer work. Now even at broken machines, you will still have to pay.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.