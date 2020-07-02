Legion FC to open season this month against regional rival on ESPN 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion FC will kick off its 2020 season this month in a nationally televised match against a regional rival.
Birmingham returns to the BBVA Field on July 15 against Memphis 901 FC at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on ESPN 2 and will feature a limited capacity for the in-person crowd.
Fans will be required to wear masks, adhere to social distancing and must pass a temperature check and health screening before entering the stadium.
The approved attendance number will be able to accommodate all season ticket holders and single-game tickets are still available. Legion FC says it has socially distanced seating plans that will allow families and groups to sit together and still remain 6 feet from others.
The soccer club says sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the stadium and high-traffic areas like restrooms and concession stands will be sprayed and wiped regularly.
