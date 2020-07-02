Is widespread COVID-19 testing still available?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With health officials confirming higher community transmission of coronavirus in our state, we’re taking a look at the latest testing availability in our area.
Since coronavirus testing began at Legion Field in May, more than 2,000 people have been tested. Jefferson County health officials say they’re concerned about the recent uptick in COVID cases and they’re asking you to do your part to prevent the spread of the virus especially heading into the fourth of July weekend.
Deputy Health Officer with the Jefferson County Department of Health Dr. David Hicks says the state saw a spike after the Memorial Day weekend.
“We’re really concerned that this is going to happen again this weekend so we’re going to need everyone to wear this cloth facemask-coverings when you’re out in the public, when you’re going into businesses, when you’re interacting with others that are not in your family,” Hicks said.
At UAB’s sites, testing has increased almost every week since mid-May. Here’s a look at the numbers:
May 19-May 25 (Memorial Day) — 1,460 tests
May 26-June 1 — 1,570 tests
June 2-June 8 — 1,886 tests
June 9-June 15 — 1,878 tests
June 16-June 22 — 1,966 tests
June 23-June 29 — 2,458 tests
UAB says the increases are a result of increasing in its clinical volumes and community demand for it. Calls to the call center increased 85% in the last week.
Back at Legion Field, Dr. Hicks says testing will be available to anyone who needs it even if you don’t have symptoms.
“We know that Alabama is one of a few states that are going in the wrong direction when you look at the data coming back from the CDC so Alabamians have to work extra hard to change the trajectory of this,” Hicks said.
There’s still widespread testing for coronavirus in Jefferson County and around the state.
You can find testing sites below:
Downtown Birmingham COVID-19 Testing Site (UAB Medicine)
Call 205-975-1881 to schedule an appointment.
Eligibility: Appointment-based, physician-administered testing available for eligible patients.
FREE testing is available for uninsured Jefferson County residents at this site.
Legion Field - Birmingham
Call 205-92COVID to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.
Eligibility: Appointment-based, physician-administered testing available for eligible patients.
FREE testing is available for uninsured Jefferson County residents at this site
Find more testing locations in Jefferson County.
Find testing locations throughout the WBRC viewing area.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.