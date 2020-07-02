Free mask giveaway held at Stillman College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa doctor wanted to make sure that people who need masks got them, as the city of Tuscaloosa moves closer to Monday, when a city-wide face covering ordinance goes into effect.
Thursday, people drove to Stillman College for a free mask giveaway sponsored by Generations Primary Care.
“I know there’s a great need on Stillman’s side of the community. And I know there’s a great need throughout the city,” Dr. Keisha Lowther M.D. explained.
Some people arrived half an hour early to get a free mask. “I came early. I made sure I was one time. I didn’t want to be left out,” Joyce Lowe Stewart said.
There were hundreds of cloth masks for both children and adults.
“A lot of people are not taking this serious. And me being asthmatic I really need it. And this disposable one I got, I can’t keep using it,” Olivia Brooks expressed.
The masks given away are also reusable and washable.
“Make sure that you’re wearing a face covering. This is going to be the way that we stop coronavirus in its tracks here in Tuscaloosa and local communities,” said Dr. Lowther.
