Folks appear to be following face covering order in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s only been four days, but so far people appear to be complying with the mandatory face covering order in Jefferson County.
County leaders said Thursday for the most part, people are covering up. There are different feelings about having a mandatory order forcing people to wear face coverings, but it seems to be working and so far, enforcement has not been a problem.
At Hoover City Hall, you see a sign telling people to put on a face covering before entering the building.
“We are still very early in the Jefferson County mask requirement. It’s going well. People coming into city buildings either have their own masks or we have masks for them. It doesn’t seem to be a hindrance for our people,” Allan Rice, Hoover City Administrator, said.
Up in Fultondale, it’s pretty much the same story. “I know we have individuals, I feel that way and most feel that way we don’t have to do something, but people going into our stores. They seem to be using it,” Mayor Jim Lowery of Fultondale said.
Lowery admits having a mandatory order may rub some folks the wrong way. “I’m not absolutely sure it’s going to work. I don’t know what I’d do if it had been my call. I don’t think people would have done it without the ordinance,” Lowery said.
So far, enforcement has not been an issue for police departments. Rice says it would be difficult with a city of 90,000 to answer every complaint.
“We are trying to work with property owners. So if a business has an individual who doesn’t want to comply, they want that individual removed. We treat that like any other trespassing complaint,” Rice said.
Hoover does have a unique problem - part of it lies in Jefferson County and part in Shelby County. Their officers have to know where to enforce the order.
Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland said it’s going well so far with no arrests or tickets.
