FIRST ALERT: Rain chances could increase over the holiday weekend

NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the continuation of unsettled weather going into next week. Rain chances could increase around 50-70% next Monday through Wednesday as moisture continues to move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will likely be around or slightly below average with temperatures in the upper 80s. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting an additional 1-2 inches of rain across Central Alabama over the next seven days. I would not be surprised if these totals increase over time. Some isolated storms alone could produce this amount of rain in a matter of an hour. Good news is that you might not have to worry about watering your plants or lawn every day. The bad news is that the humidity levels will remain muggy and uncomfortable.