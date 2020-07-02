FIRST ALERT: Rain chances could increase over the holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day mostly dry and cloudy. It remains warm and muggy with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s. We are watching a few isolated showers to our west in parts of Mississippi and far west Alabama, but nothing like yesterday morning when a complex of showers and storms moved through our area. Rain chances look lower today with the best coverage likely occurring in Mississippi and south Alabama. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Best chance for rain will likely occur west of I-65. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures well into the 90s. Any storm that forms this afternoon has the potential to become strong. Main threat will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail.
HEAT CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKEND: It will be very hot for the next several days thanks to the combination of warmer temperatures and high humidity. High temperatures could climb into the lower 90s Friday through Sunday. When you factor in dew points in the 70s, it will make it feel like it is near the triple digits tomorrow. If you plan on being outside for this holiday weekend, make sure you stay hydrated. UV Index will remain very high. Make sure you wear sunscreen and take breaks from the heat. It is also an important reminder to continue to social distance as we celebrate Independence Day.
FIRST ALERT FOR AFTERNOON STORMS: A stalled boundary to our south will help trigger afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Central Alabama over the next several days. We will likely see another chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon. Latest model runs, which remain inconsistent on this particular weather pattern, are now hinting at a slightly higher chance to see scattered storms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances have increased around 40-50%. Storms that form over the next several days could produce a few strong or isolated severe storms. Main threat will be gusty winds and hail. All storms will be able to produce frequent lightning. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for rain. A stalled boundary will be the main focus for afternoon and evening storms each day. Rain chances look to remain fairly high at 50-70% each day. Highs in the upper 80s with lows in the 70s. We are expecting a low rip current threat if you plan on heading out into the Gulf.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the continuation of unsettled weather going into next week. Rain chances could increase around 50-70% next Monday through Wednesday as moisture continues to move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will likely be around or slightly below average with temperatures in the upper 80s. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting an additional 1-2 inches of rain across Central Alabama over the next seven days. I would not be surprised if these totals increase over time. Some isolated storms alone could produce this amount of rain in a matter of an hour. Good news is that you might not have to worry about watering your plants or lawn every day. The bad news is that the humidity levels will remain muggy and uncomfortable.
