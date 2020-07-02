Farmers to Families: YMCA food box program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In partnership with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is implementing the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The initiative provides fresh, healthy foods to those in need in the Birmingham community through drive-through distributions at 8 YMCA facilities.
The schedule which starts July 7 runs twice a week in July and August at Y’s across the Birmingham and Shelby County area.
Recipients may pick up a free 15-25 lb. box of fresh, perishable foods including fresh fruits and vegetables at a YMCA facility twice a week, from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
Additionally, the Y has partnered with Better Basics to distribute over 1200 free books to children (ages PreK - 5th) to help combat summer learning loss.
The distribution list is below:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.