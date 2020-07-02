A Chilton County homicide victim identified 36 years after his death

We were pleased to be able to assist them in their case as well as give closure to the family. I would like to thank everyone for all their hard work in this case over the years, Bennie Mims, James Henderson, Charles Wayne Wright and the late Jimmy Martin, who was the Coroner at the time. Mims, Henderson and Wright were the investigators for the Chilton County Sheriff’s Department at the time when the investigation was opened and are now all retired. We also owe a great thanks to Jimmy Simpson, James Jackson and John Perdue of the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, who are also all retired, for their work on the case. Another thanks to Faye Hester and Diana Perdue of the Alabama Fusion Center for all the help they gave over the years as well as Gloria Walters (Retired) with the Latent Print Unit. Also a great thanks to Investigator Billy Fulmer (Retired), Detective Michael Ognosky and current Coroner Aaron Ellison for their continued effort to find the identity of Dwight Michael Gordon and bring closure for his family.