A Chilton County homicide victim identified 36 years after his death

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On October 21,1984, a man’s body was found on County Road 459, also known as Hog Creek Road in Chilton County. He was killed by multiple blunt force trauma to the head.
After 36 years, Chilton County deputies are now able to identify the man who was killed, and offer his family some closure.
The man’s name is Dwight Michael Gordon of Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said it’s a case he had always heard about throughout his law enforcement career, and he is grateful to all the people over the years who worked to solve the case. Their work helped lead to the identification.
Sheriff Shearon posted a news release on the Sheriff’s Department website about the case deputies never gave up on.
This is part of that post: During the investigation, a witness came forward and said they had information on who was responsible for killing the man. The witness revealed to investigators that the suspect had a habit of picking up hitch hikers.
The witness told investigators the suspect revealed to them an argument began inside the vehicle between the suspect and the victim and when they got out of the car the suspect struck the victim in the head with an old bumper jack, multiple times.
The witness stated he then left the body on the bridge for it to be discovered later. Investigators with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Department and the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office charged the defendant James Cleckler with murder after he confessed to it on October 8, 1986.
The defendant pled guilty to manslaughter. The defendant was sent to prison and served his prison sentence and released.
The only thing that was never determined was the identity of the victim because no one knew who he was nor did he have any ID on him when he was killed. He was placed in the cemetery by Martin’s Funeral Home in case someone came forward with his identity later. That was in 1984 and that is where the body stayed until April 23, 2016.
I had always heard about the case throughout my law enforcement career but had never had the opportunity to review the case file myself. As I was talking to Investigator Billy Fulmer one day in the office about the case, he mentioned the idea of obtaining the victim’s DNA and sending it to a lab in Texas. We put that plan into motion and obtained an order from Circuit Judge John Bush to exhume the body.
When the body was exhumed, Coroner Aaron Ellison transported the body to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery where certain bones and teeth were removed for DNA. Those items were then sent to UNT Center for Human Identification Lab at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, in Ft. Worth Texas. It was requested of them to recover the mitochondrial DNA. At this point the DNA was entered into a National Database, known as the Combined DNA Index System, CODIS for short, to possibly identify a family member who may have been looking for their loved one.
In 2019 we got a possible hit in the system with a female out of South Carolina. Contact was made with Detective Michael Ognosky with the Winston Salem Police Department about the original Missing Person’s case. Detective Ognosky was very helpful in the case in tracking down the siblings of our unidentified person. The lab asked if we had any other siblings available that could give a DNA sample, preferably a male sibling that would be more accurate.
Detective Ognosky was able to track down the brother of the victim that also provided a DNA sample that was sent off to the UNT Center for Human Identification. On June 23, 2020, we were notified that the DNA from the two siblings matched that of the DNA of our deceased unidentified body from Chilton County in 1984. After thirty-six years, the victim has been identified as Dwight Michael Gordon of Winston Salem, North Carolina.
We were pleased to be able to assist them in their case as well as give closure to the family. I would like to thank everyone for all their hard work in this case over the years, Bennie Mims, James Henderson, Charles Wayne Wright and the late Jimmy Martin, who was the Coroner at the time. Mims, Henderson and Wright were the investigators for the Chilton County Sheriff’s Department at the time when the investigation was opened and are now all retired. We also owe a great thanks to Jimmy Simpson, James Jackson and John Perdue of the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, who are also all retired, for their work on the case. Another thanks to Faye Hester and Diana Perdue of the Alabama Fusion Center for all the help they gave over the years as well as Gloria Walters (Retired) with the Latent Print Unit. Also a great thanks to Investigator Billy Fulmer (Retired), Detective Michael Ognosky and current Coroner Aaron Ellison for their continued effort to find the identity of Dwight Michael Gordon and bring closure for his family.
There are still other cases out there that have remained unsolved over the years and those families have my word that we will not stop working on them until there is closure for them as well.
