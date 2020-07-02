All clear given after shelter in place issued at Gadsden State

By WBRC Staff | July 2, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 11:31 AM

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Gadsden State Community College officials have given the all clear at 11:30 a.m.

School officials say the situation is under control.

Officials at Gadsden State Community College are advising everyone on campus to shelter in place immediately.

A Cardinal Alert sent around 10:30 a.m. advises everyone to stay away from the East Broad and Wallace Drive campuses until further notice.

The alert says it is a fluid situation with Gadsden PD.

We will provide an update when it is available.

