ADOL launching appointment system for discussing unemployment claims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor announced Thursday it is changing the way unemployment claimants will be seen in person.
ADOL will start seeing claimants by appointment only starting next week.
There will be 300 appointments available each day. Registration will open each Friday at 5 p.m. for the following week.
The first time to register will be Friday at 5 p.m.
The location has also been moved from Alabama State University to the Crump Senior Community Center in Montgomery. The senior center is located at 1750 Congressman W.L. Dickinson Drive.
Registration can be done at labor.alabama.gov/claimscheduler.
This will replace the current system where people were being seen on a first come, first served basis at ASU. People were coming from all over the state and lining up hours in advance in the hopes of talking to someone about their claim.
People will still have to travel to Montgomery to see someone in person about their claim.
New numbers released Thursday show nearly 20,000 people applied for unemployment last week - more than half were related to COVID-19. Montgomery County had the third highest number of applicants in the state.
Sen. Doug Jones is getting involved. He is asking for additional dollars to be set aside for states struggling to manage unemployment requests.
After seeing the long lines in Montgomery to get help filing for unemployment, Jones sent a letter to Senate leaders requesting greater availability of federal funds to state departments of labor in the next pandemic legislation that will be taken up later this month.
Alabama’s unemployment funds are edging closer to insolvency as it processes record numbers of unemployment applications.
