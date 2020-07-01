Walker Co. Jail using cotton balls to test inmates for COVID-19

"If you chew something, saliva is going to develop. So you have a bigger chance of catching a virus when it's more saturated. And our testers are telling us that the way we're doing it with chewing on a swab is much more accurate. If you have the virus, it's much more likely to detect it than in a drier environment like the nasopharyngeal area," said Dr. Roger Childers, a registered nurse who directs health services at the Walker County Jail.