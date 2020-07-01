UAB, Jefferson County nursing home initiative to treat COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB, Jefferson County nursing homes, county leaders and health experts are partnering for a special unit for some COVID-19 positive nursing home patients in Jefferson County.
The Aspire nursing home initiative creates a specialized, isolated 25-bed unit or facility to provide COVID-19 care for seniors who may not need to be hospitalized or seniors who have been hospitalized, but who are not ready to go back to nursing homes just yet.
The facility is in Hoover off of I-65. Hospital partners will refer patients to the unit as needed.
The unit allows hospitals to free up more beds for more critical patients and allows doctors to treat less critical COVID patients at the 25-bed facility.
Jefferson County manager Tony Petelos called it a great partnership and Petelos said he and the commissioners were glad to be able to use CARES money for the initiative.
