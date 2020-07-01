Suspect arrested for early-morning chase & firing at B’ham police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say one person is in custody after Birmingham authorities were led on a chase and shot at early Wednesday morning.
We’re told officers located burglary suspects, who led police on a chase. During the pursuit, police say the suspect shot at them. Police did not return fire.
An active scene remained into daylight at 3rd Avenue West and 5th Street West, where the suspect was taken into custody.
We’re told that a motion detector at a car wash nearby was tripped around 4 a.m. The owner’s son says he was alerted on his phone and video showed a person running by the motion sensor.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.