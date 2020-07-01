Stay Alert around the water: Safety Message to parents ahead of the 4th of July weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This 4th of July will find many families in the water. If you’re heading to a pool, the lake or the beach, experts want you to hear this warning.
“Ten people per day die in the U.S from drowning,” says Kate Cunningham. She’s an aquatics manager-in-training at Life Time in Vestavia Hills. “Pay attention to your children, don’t send them into situations that are unsafe. We tell our parents to be within 10 feet of a child that can’t swim more than 25 meters without the help of adult.”
She says crowded pools, can be even more dangerous.
“It can take just seconds to drown. I am not trying to fear monger however when there are more people in the pool it is harder to pay attention to your child. So take your eyes off your phone and be aware of how many kids are around your child, playing can very quickly turn to a child goes under and you cannot see,” says Cunningham.
She also reminds family to have a flotation device on hand, and to swim where lifeguards are present, but to remember that you and your children’s safety is ultimately up to you.
“Lifeguards are trained to respond, but only you as the parent can protect your child and prevent a situation becoming dangerous before it is dangerous. So always be aware of your children’s needs and be attentive,” says Cunningham.
She also reminds family to practice social distancing while poolside, but says swimming in a pool is safe amid the pandemic.
“It is safe to swim, properly chlorinated pools reduce the risk of transferring the coronavirus from human to human, so it safe to swim in pools. Do your best not to drink the water though,” says Cunningham.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.