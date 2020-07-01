Some Alabama school districts are reopening in early August despite state superintendents plea to start later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year will begin in just 5 weeks for some area school districts, despite State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey’s request to consider starting later.
Dr. Mackey asked district leaders to consider pushing back school start dates from the beginning of August to closer to the end of the month, so adjustments could be made to protect students and staff from COVID-19.
But for now, Hoover City Schools will start as planned on August 6th.
In statement, Hoover City School Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Murphy, said if that date needs to change for some reason, families will be notified as soon as possible.
Adding, “We will have an in-person, more traditional approach to instruction, and we will have a remote learning opportunity for students. We respect parents’ rights to choose in-person, or remote learning or, if it becomes necessary, some blending of the two experiences.”
The statement went on to say, “Should we need to close our schools again, and we are hopeful it will not become necessary, we will be ready to shift to remote, online learning for all students.”
Right now, it’s unclear what the contingency plan will be if that start date is moved.
Meanwhile, we’re also learning that Chilton County is another school district that will reopen on August 6th.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.