6 shootings in Tuscaloosa in a week and a half

Wednesday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox blames easy access to guns as one of the reasons for so much gun violence in the city. “We have a proliferation of guns on our streets. And especially when you see a record number of juveniles with guns, I would ask you that someone who has a gun, especially a juvenile has a semi-automatic weapon, that you let TPD know,” Maddox said. Both recent homicides in Tuscaloosa have resulted in arrests. Authorities ask anyone with information in the shootings that remain unsolved to come forward to police and or the Violent Crimes Unit and say what they know.