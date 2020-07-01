6 shootings in Tuscaloosa in a week and a half

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The most recent shooting in Tuscaloosa happened Tuesday night at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments. The incident sent two teenagers to the hospital with severe injuries.
There have been 6 shootings in Tuscaloosa since June 18th. The deadliest happened Saturday. 33-year-old Jeffrey Charles was shot and killed after an altercation broke out nearby. Two others people were also shot. Authorities arrested two teenagers in that case and charged them with murder.
Wednesday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox blames easy access to guns as one of the reasons for so much gun violence in the city. “We have a proliferation of guns on our streets. And especially when you see a record number of juveniles with guns, I would ask you that someone who has a gun, especially a juvenile has a semi-automatic weapon, that you let TPD know,” Maddox said. Both recent homicides in Tuscaloosa have resulted in arrests. Authorities ask anyone with information in the shootings that remain unsolved to come forward to police and or the Violent Crimes Unit and say what they know.
