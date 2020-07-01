Samford University will welcome students in the fall, along with new guidelines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford University will welcome students back to campus this fall with new guidelines in place to promote health and safety.
According to the university, the following will apply to the fall semester:
- August 24 will be the first day of classes for the fall semester.
- Labor Day and Fall Break will be regular class days for all students and employees to allow for an earlier conclusion of the Fall semester.
- All on-campus instruction will end prior to the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel and possible transmission of the virus. Undergraduate students will complete the semester by Tuesday, November 24; graduate programs will have varying schedules.
- Face coverings and social distancing will be required in all public spaces, including classrooms, for employees and students. This does not include times when alone in an office or assigned residence hall room.
- Academic deans and faculty are working to maximize the number of in-person classroom experiences. Decisions about which classes will be offered in person, hybrid or online, will be based on the format of each class and our classroom capacity in light of public health requirements.
- Residence Life is working on a move-in plan for students in accordance with the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
