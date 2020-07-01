Retirement community Fair Haven caring for 18 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

On June 17, Fair Haven was informed by an employee of a positive test result for COVID19 away from the facility. It was determined that this employee had only worked on one nursing services area. However, out of an abundance of caution, and consistent with the infection control guidance referred to above, on June 18, we began testing all skilled nursing employees and residents campus wide. As a result of this process, we are now caring for 18 asymptomatic residents who tested positive for COVID-19. These residents are receiving appropriate care in an isolated care unit. Testing has identified five other asymptomatic employees with a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.