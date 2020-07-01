Retirement community Fair Haven caring for 18 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Continuing care retirement community Fair Haven is now caring for 18 asymptomatic residents who tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents are receiving care in an isolated care unit. Additional testing has identified five other asymptomatic employees with a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
The employees were removed from duty pending clearance in accordance with CDC protocols.
This is the complete statement from Fair Haven regarding the cases:
As a continuing care retirement community, Fair Haven oversees the housing and health services of more than 300 residents in six distinct levels of care, and employs just over 300 staff members. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have maintained regular contact with the Jefferson County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Nursing Home Association, and have sought and received exceptional guidance and assistance throughout this difficult time.
Additionally, we constantly monitor the guidance issued by CMS, the CDC and numerous trade associations. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority, and we are literally working non-stop to achieve this goal. To this end, throughout the pandemic, we have implemented and maintained infection control systems based on this guidance. Our systems have been reviewed on site by both federal and state regulators who found them to be fully compliant.
On June 17, Fair Haven was informed by an employee of a positive test result for COVID19 away from the facility. It was determined that this employee had only worked on one nursing services area. However, out of an abundance of caution, and consistent with the infection control guidance referred to above, on June 18, we began testing all skilled nursing employees and residents campus wide. As a result of this process, we are now caring for 18 asymptomatic residents who tested positive for COVID-19. These residents are receiving appropriate care in an isolated care unit. Testing has identified five other asymptomatic employees with a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
These employees were removed from duty pending clearance in accordance with CDC protocols. We notified the Jefferson County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We have also informed all our residents and their families and our staff members. In addition to being fully transparent with them, we are asking for the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the well-being of our residents.
