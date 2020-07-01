Hoover’s mayor addresses economic impact, cuts during COVID-19 crisis

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato addressed the current economic challenges and impact from the COVID-19 crisis.
Brocato said he and the city council are working to lessen the financial impact of the pandemic.
The city has eliminated travel costs and vehicle purchases and cut spending by $4 million over last year.
The city is also not filling more than 60 vacant positions right now in order to save $1 million.
If necessary, Brocato said city leaders have found $15 million in cuts they can make if they need to.
Brocato said the city has seen a decline in some revenues, but the impact is not as bad as it could have been.
You can watch the Mayor’s address here:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.