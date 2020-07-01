Hoover’s mayor addresses economic impact, cuts during COVID-19 crisis

Hoover’s mayor addresses economic impact, cuts during COVID-19 crisis
Source: City of Hoover
By WBRC Staff | July 1, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 12:55 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato addressed the current economic challenges and impact from the COVID-19 crisis.

Brocato said he and the city council are working to lessen the financial impact of the pandemic.

The city has eliminated travel costs and vehicle purchases and cut spending by $4 million over last year.

The city is also not filling more than 60 vacant positions right now in order to save $1 million.

If necessary, Brocato said city leaders have found $15 million in cuts they can make if they need to.

Brocato said the city has seen a decline in some revenues, but the impact is not as bad as it could have been.

You can watch the Mayor’s address here:

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.