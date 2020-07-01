Helena cancels public festivities for July 3

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The fireworks show will go on in Helena Friday night, but the pre-show festivities have been canceled.
Mayor Mark Hall tweeted Wednesday that it was best not to have the public gathering before the 9:00 p.m. fireworks because of the COVID-19 situation.
The Helena Business Association posted this: After much consideration and discussion, a recommendation has been made by Mayor Hall to cancel our July 3rd Helena Festival event. With the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in Shelby county, we think it is the best interest of our community to not have a large gathering at this time.
The fireworks display will still happen at 9 pm, but residents are advised to stay within their family group, practice social distancing, wear masks and even stay in their cars if possible.
