Hanceville H.S. principal and ex-wife arrested for domestic violence
Hanceville H.S. principal and ex-wife arrested (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | July 1, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 3:25 PM

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville High School principal Jimmy Lynn Collins and his ex-wife, Penny Leanne Collins were both arrested after an altercation Monday.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Deputies said 46-year-old Collins and his wife are both charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call early Monday morning, June 29.

When deputies arrived they say an altercation had taken place between Collins and his ex-wife, and both were involved.

They have made bond.

