Hanceville H.S. principal and ex-wife arrested for domestic violence

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville High School principal Jimmy Lynn Collins and his ex-wife, Penny Leanne Collins were both arrested after an altercation Monday.
Cullman County Sheriff’s Deputies said 46-year-old Collins and his wife are both charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment.
Deputies responded to a disturbance call early Monday morning, June 29.
When deputies arrived they say an altercation had taken place between Collins and his ex-wife, and both were involved.
They have made bond.
