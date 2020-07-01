Greene County Commission passes face covering ordinance

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Commission voted in favor of a face covering ordinance that went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The ordinance says face coverings shall be required in public places within Greene County to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Those face coverings shall be worn at all times by anyone over the age of two in public places where 10 or more people are present.
The ordinance doesn’t end until it’s rescinded, superseded or amended.
Several Greene County residents felt this ordinance was needed to protect people.
“You know, everyone got their own decision you know. But you can’t wait to catch it. You got to do the right thing,” Douglas Spencer added.
Masks do not have to be worn outside if you can practice social distancing and there are less than 10 people. You do not have to wear a mask inside a residence or inside of your car in Greene County.
The ordinance itself is nearly three pages long and does not mention any type of punishment for people who do not wear face coverings in public.
