FIRST ALERT: Rounds of storms expected Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning and happy first day of July. We are currently cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. We are watching a series of disturbances that are moving along a stationary front that is centered across Alabama. These clusters of storms are moving off to the east-southeast. The first wave is impacting parts of North and Central Alabama this morning. Thankfully it is weakening as it moves to the south and east. Main threat this morning will be heavy rain and some gusty winds for areas along and north of I-20/59. We will likely see a break from the rain late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Another cluster of storms could develop and move into our area later this evening producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal or a low end threat for a few strong or severe storms today. Main concern will be wind gusts up to 40-60 mph with small hail. Storms that form could produce frequent lightning. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high making it feel like it is in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT FOR ADDITIONAL STORMS THURSDAY: The boundary that will help enhance our rain and storm chances today will begin to move to the south and west tomorrow. We could start tomorrow morning off with scattered storms for parts of west Alabama and areas south of I-20. Temperatures expected to cool into the lower 70s. Additional showers and storms could develop in the afternoon hours, but I think areas west of I-65 will have the greatest potential for thunderstorms. Rain chances will be a little lower, but still expecting a decent coverage of storms thanks to the combination of heat and humidity. Highs Thursday are expected to climb into the mid-80s with a few spots in the upper 80s.
WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: As we head into the holiday weekend, we will still hold on to a 30%-40% chance for storms Friday and Saturday. It will turn hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it will feel like it is in the triple digits. If you plan on being outside this weekend, please find shade and stay hydrated. Areas south of I-20 will have a greater chance to see storms than in North Alabama. Storms that form this weekend will be capable of becoming strong or severe. Main threat will be strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates if you are outside celebrating the Fourth of July.
FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING RAIN CHANCES EARLY NEXT WEEK: Sunday through next Wednesday is looking unsettled as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico. A stalled front along the Gulf Coast will enhance rain chances across the Gulf and Southeast Sunday. Daytime heating will likely trigger scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama during this time frame. We have increased the rain chances to 50-60% with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. We could easily see several inches of rain over the next seven days.
POTENTIAL TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EARLY NEXT WEEK: An area of low pressure could form along the stalled front along the Gulf Coast this weekend. The low could move off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina and intensify in the Atlantic early next week. Some of our models are hinting at this potential. I doubt it will have any direct impacts on our area. If anything, tropical moisture will likely enhance our rain chances heading into the first week of July. If the storm forms, it will likely move out into the Atlantic and away from the United States by next Wednesday.
