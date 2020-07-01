FIRST ALERT: Rounds of storms expected Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning and happy first day of July. We are currently cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. We are watching a series of disturbances that are moving along a stationary front that is centered across Alabama. These clusters of storms are moving off to the east-southeast. The first wave is impacting parts of North and Central Alabama this morning. Thankfully it is weakening as it moves to the south and east. Main threat this morning will be heavy rain and some gusty winds for areas along and north of I-20/59. We will likely see a break from the rain late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Another cluster of storms could develop and move into our area later this evening producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal or a low end threat for a few strong or severe storms today. Main concern will be wind gusts up to 40-60 mph with small hail. Storms that form could produce frequent lightning. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high making it feel like it is in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.