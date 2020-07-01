Fireworks Warning: Advance from emergency room staff for anyone shooting their own fireworks this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fireworks and 4th of July go hand in hand. But sadly, so do emergency room visits.
“We always see more injuries around the 4th of July that are generally burns, cuts scrapes sometimes amputations of fingers, and significant arm burns,” says PA Chelsea Bares. She works inside the emergency room at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. “The most commonly injured body parts are hands, arms faces and eyes, which are very scary.”
Every year more than 11,000 people are hurt by fireworks, and most of those injuries happen around the 4th of July. 25 percent of those who get hurt, are children.
“Children younger than 14 accounts for more than 1 in 4 fireworks injuries,” explains Bares. “Most of the time children are not doing them by themselves, adults are usually present, and children are still getting injured.”
With so many cities canceling public fireworks displays because of the pandemic and families choosing to stay home to social distance, at home fireworks injuries are expected to rise this year.
That’s why Bares has a plea to parents this holiday: “Please just keep track of your kids before lighting anything make sure you have them accounted for, and also keep distance, a lot of time we think of injuries as someone lighting fireworks but it’s bystanders as well because they are so unpredictable.”
Even those fireworks that we think of being “safe” for children, can cause serious injuries
“Things that we think are relatively safe like sparklers that we hand our kids that they love to draw their names and do fun things with can be up to 1800 degrees and kids clothing can light up quickly,” says Bares.
Paying attention to what kind of fireworks you are shooting matters too, some are more dangerous than others.
“The ones that we buy at the fireworks stands are a lot of time the more dangerous ones because they are done at home the bottle rockets and things that shoot up they can be so unpredictable so, just keep your distance and make sure everyone around knows what’s going on and is paying attention,” says Bares.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.