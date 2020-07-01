Emergency Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old girl

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The Silverhill Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cailie Amiurah Powell.
16-year-old Cailie Amiurah Powell was last seen on June 28, 2020, in the area of County Road 54 at 5:00 am in Silverhill, Alabama.
She may be traveling in a tan GMC (possible Acadia model) with no tag and possibly traveling to Houston, Texas.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cailie Powell, please contact the Silverhill Police Department at (251) 947-4010 or call 911.
