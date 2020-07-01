Carbon Hill City Council accepted the resignation of former Mayor

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The Carbon Hill City Council got straight to business during an emergency meeting Wednesday night.
During the less than 5 minute meeting, the council accepted the resignation of former Mayor Mark Chambers and Mayor Pro Tem Greg Andrews.
In a unanimous vote, April Herron was appointed Mayor of Carbon Hill.
Chambers turned in his resignation Saturday after getting swift backlash for comments he posted online about Alabama’s football team and coach Nick Saban.
Herron said Andrews resigned due to schedule conflicts which prevented him from attending meetings regularly.
Neither Chambers nor Andrews attended Wednesday’s meeting.
Herron was elected to the council in 2017. She’s also the cousin of Chambers’ wife.
WBRC asked if her views align with Chambers.
“I don’t agree. I thought Nick Saban and the team did a classy video. I liked it. I didn’t see a thing wrong with it,” Herron said.
Herron has also been critical of Chambers’ views on the LGBTQ+ community and minorities. In 2019 he posted about his views. Those post made international headlines.
However, Herron said Chambers’ was being supportive of her in the new role and is was helping her learn the ropes.
Aside from that Herron said she’s starting fresh.
Herron said she wants the city’s leadership to be more available, transparent and competent moving forward.
Just minutes into her new role, Herron was questioned by neighbor Rawsy McCollum about her plans to turn the city around.
McCollum wanted to know about road repairs, and city services being inconsistent. The neighbor also asked for more transparency with the city’s finances.
Herron said her first plan of action is to finish getting lights put up at the Carbon Hill exit 46 on U.S. Interstate 22, bring more youth activities to town, and have the town's finances audited after thousands of dollars went missing in 2019.
Herron said she also wants to be more inclusive.
“We’ve got some wonderful people in this town and their voices aren’t being heard. I want their voices to be heard,” said Herron.
McCullom said she had high hopes for Herron.
“I hope there’s more transparency and I believe we as a community are willing to help April. If she just lets us know what she needs we will do it. If things do not get done it falls on her,” McCollum said.
The Municipal election is in August. Herron does plan to run for Mayor.
The current term ends in November.
There are now 3 seats left open on the council. Council plans to fill those seats at the next meeting on July 16.
“Carbon Hill, we are going to get through it. We are Carbon Hill strong. Carbon Hill Nation. We are going to be fine. We’re going to overcome this like we have overcome everything else and we’re going to come out bigger and stronger in the end,” said Herron.
