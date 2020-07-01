Birmingham PD investigating homicide on Maple Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers from the west precinct were called to the 1600 block of Maple Avenue SW around 5:45 p.m. on a call that someone had been shot.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim in the middle of the road suffering a gunshot wound.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say their initial investigation shows the victim was outside when someone in a vehicle pulled up and began firing, hitting the victim.
No other details are currently known, so authorities are asking for your assistance. If you know any details about the incident that would help the investigation, you’re asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.