Behind the Front: Summer Showers

WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice chats with meteorologist Jill Gilardi about the unpredictability of summer showers. They also discuss other unpredictable situations like working from home, the demolition of the weather studio and the strange appetite of Good Day Alabama meteorologist Mickey Ferguson.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
