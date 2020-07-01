Alabama Department of Archives and History acknowledges decades of helping perpetuate systemic racism

Newsletters from the former state agency that tried to discredit the civil rights movement and connect it to communist organizations are now available through the Department’s website. The State Sovereignty Commission was established by the Legislature in 1963 with the purpose “to safeguard those rights from encroachment by agencies of the federal government, and to preserve those rights necessary for the well-being and safety of its citizens and for the orderly conduct of government affairs.” Its duties included protecting the sovereignty of the state from “encroachment and usurpation” by the federal government and making special inquiries into means for protecting state’s rights.