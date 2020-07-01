Alabama Counties Reacting to High Risk Rating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Health Department’s new rating system for counties has gotten the attention of certain residents.
Chilton County was listed as a very high risk county with daily confirmed cases. Residents are not pleased, but they do not believe the situation is out of control.
A lot of people stop in Chilton County. I-65 is a heavy traffic area. There are five exits off of interstate 65. County Commission Chairman Joseph Parnell said testing is up in the county and is leading to the report of a lot more cases. Parnell gets a report every Tuesday along with mayors on what the health situation is. So far it has not been a problem for their hospital.
Since the pandemic started there have been 200 cases and two deaths. The commissioner admits people are not wearing face coverings all the time in public.
“You know that is kind of one of those civil liberties people have. They can choose to or not to. I think you see people in crowded rooms, more masks are being used but out in the general public there are no issues or very few issues.” Parnell said.
Commissioner Parnell said Chilton County is not like Birmingham with a high population area. He believes people are social distancing. Parnell says they are trying to balance keeping people working with keeping them safe.
Shelby County is listed as a high risk county with number of new cases each day and growing. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans says she is not surprised at the rating. Evans said like other counties, Shelby County has more access to testing and that is creating some high numbers. The traffic from I-65 and Hwy 280 is bound to bring greater exposure into the county. So far Shelby Baptist Medical Center has not been hit hard by COVID patients. Still Evans believes people in Shelby County can do a better job of wearing face coverings.
“Unfortunately we still have populations who believe they are untouchable. It won’t happen to me. This is not a real illness. That is unfortunate. It’s unfortunate other people don’t wear their masks. If you are not wearing a mask how am I being protected. At least protect your neighbor,” Evans said
Evans said she understands some people are frustrated and may not want to wear a mask. It’s summer and they want to get out. Her point is Shelby County is not where it needs to be just yet.
