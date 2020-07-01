Alabama Counties Reacting to High Risk Rating

Shelby County is listed as a high risk county with number of new cases each day and growing. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans says she is not surprised at the rating. Evans said like other counties, Shelby County has more access to testing and that is creating some high numbers. The traffic from I-65 and Hwy 280 is bound to bring greater exposure into the county. So far Shelby Baptist Medical Center has not been hit hard by COVID patients. Still Evans believes people in Shelby County can do a better job of wearing face coverings.