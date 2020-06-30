YMCA Greater Birmingham issues mask policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s new mask ordinance is in effect, which means a mask must be worn inside public places. But what exactly does that mean for gyms?
The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is clarifying, issuing new guidance for members.
Now everyone ages 8 and up must have on a mask when they enter any of the facilities and that mask must remain on when not actively exercising.
This comes after the Mountain Brook Branch had to temporarily shut down last week after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The new rules are now in place at every branch in the greater Birmingham area, regardless of county.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.