1-year-old boy abducted in Bay Minette has been located

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama has cancelled an AMBER Alert issued late Monday night for a 1-year-old boy.
Authorities say Elisha Jenkins was located, but no other details were provided.
The Bay Minette Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were searching for the 1-year-old.
He had last been seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m., and authorities said he was believed to be in extreme danger.
The AMBER Alert stated Elisha was abducted and possibly traveling in a blue Hyundai Sonata with a woman named Jaimie Hobbs.
