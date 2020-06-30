1-year-old boy abducted in Bay Minette has been located

The Bay Minette Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for assistance in locating Elisha O Jenkins. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA Staff | June 30, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 4:28 AM

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama has cancelled an AMBER Alert issued late Monday night for a 1-year-old boy.

Authorities say Elisha Jenkins was located, but no other details were provided.

The Bay Minette Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were searching for the 1-year-old.

He had last been seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m., and authorities said he was believed to be in extreme danger.

The AMBER Alert stated Elisha was abducted and possibly traveling in a blue Hyundai Sonata with a woman named Jaimie Hobbs.

