University of Alabama offers COVID-19 testing in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama offered free coronavirus testing at the Eutaw Activity Center Tuesday morning.
Folks with UA’s College of Community Health Sciences, University Medical Center, and others were on hand to help out.
The line of cars with people waiting to get tested stretched for more than a block.
Patients didn’t need insurance and the testing was free.
The University has been offering this free service in Alabama Black Belt communities like Eutaw for several months since the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors say this is important to fill in gaps in healthcare some people in these communities are faced with.
“Any access we can provide, any healthcare services we can provide serves a great service to the communities just because it gives them resources they don’t readily have available,” according to Jacob Guin, a resident at the University Medical Center.
Results for people tested Tuesday should become available in about a week. The University of Alabama has offered free coronavirus testing to people living in Greene, Choctaw, and Sumter counties, so far.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.