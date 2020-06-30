UAB Police Sergeant goes home after surviving COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB police sergeant, who was the hospital’s first and most severe COVID-19 patient, is heading home.
Sgt. Parnell Guyton has spent the last month at Spain Rehabilitation after a nearly two-month stay in the COVID-19 unit at UAB Hospital.
Now, family and friends are happy to have him home, and thankful he’s in good health and spirits.
It’s been a long road to recovery for Sgt. Guyton, but he’s thankful to be alive and well.
“Extremely excited! It just feels well, and to be with my wife and son is going to be just fantastic, Guyton said.
The 47-year-old was admitted to UAB’S COVID Unit on March 31 and was immediately placed on a ventilator, which he stayed on for 45 days.
He would spend a total of 59 days in the hospital and another month in rehabilitation.
“I was a little incoherent obviously for a while, but I was able to gain consciousness and try to get back in with God’s help. I had a lot of help with all the nurses, and a lot of other people there, it’s just a lot of people who worked with me,” Guyton said.
But one of the most difficult parts of his journey has been being away from loved ones.
“It was really tough. We Facetime and that was great, but just being able to see my son is just incredible,” Guyton said.
“I wanted to see him, and I wanted to hug him,” said Guyton’s 7-year-old son, Andrew.
“We’re going to play games when we go home,” Andrew said.
But before heading home, Guyton had a message for the community.
“This is serious. Just realize do not take it…like it’s nothing that…it’s very real. I didn’t know anything about it. I woke up in the hospital and anyone can get it just stay at home if you have to. Do not get out here. Wear your mask if you’re working and just use wisdom,” Guyton said.
Guyton is still making progress each day and will continue physical therapy once or twice a week.
He said he has plans to get back to work as soon as possible.
