UAB doctor says state needs stricter health order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease doctor at UAB, believes Governor Kay Ivey should have taken a few steps back Tuesday in order to get the current coronavirus situation under control.
“Not to total shelter at home, but to start backing up towards that, and eliminating situations where people are going to be gathered together in larger numbers where social distancing becomes almost impossible, like a bar,” Saag said.
Saag would also like to see a statewide face mask ordinance in place. He feels it’s the responsible thing to do.
“And the notion of civil liberties – I don’t get, because we have laws against texting while driving, and nobody says, ‘Well, you can’t tell me that I can’t text while I drive,’ even though we can see that it causes accidents. Well, we’ve got many more people who are dying in maybe almost a week in Alabama that happen in an entire year from texting and driving, so why is it OK to say you can’t text and drive, but you can’t say we’re going to have to wear a mask. Come on!” Saag said.
Dr. Saag also feels restaurants should go back to take-out only.
Saag tells us he’s very worried about the next four weeks in Alabama, especially with hospitalizations. He says the system could get overwhelmed if people don’t take the situation seriously.
