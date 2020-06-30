Tuscaloosa Fire Chief: Students going to parties with known positive COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some big concerns brought up by Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith during a pre-city council meeting Tuesday night.
Smith spoke to city councilors about parties where students with known COVID-19 cases were showing up.
Smith said they had seen over the last few weeks parties going on throughout the county and several locations where students came in with known positives.
Smith said officials thought it was a rumor at first so they did some additional research. Smith said not only did doctors confirm it, but the state confirmed they had also had the same information.
