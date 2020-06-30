No 2020 season for the Birmingham Barons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Official word came down from Major League Baseball on Tuesday: there will be no Minor League season in 2020. And sadly, for folks in Birmingham, that means no Barons baseball this year.
“We are disappointed we will not host a 2020 Birmingham Barons season at Regions Field this Summer. During this time we have appreciated everyone’s patience, desire and enthusiasm regarding a Barons 2020 season. We look forward to continuing the tradition of Barons baseball at Regions Field in 2021,” said Barons GM Jonathan Nelson.
Officials with the team previously said they were waiting for a decision from MLB, who plans to begin an abbreviated 2020 season in late July.
As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended sporting events around the country and while Major League Baseball will have a shortened season, the league decided Tuesday players would not be provided to Minor League teams in 2020.
Officials with Minor League Baseball say they will now begin preparing for the 2021 season.
The officials statement from the Birmingham Barons is below:
The full statement from Minor League Baseball is below:
