Miles College first HBCU to get BLM street mural

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College is the first HBCU with the Black Lives Matter street mural.
The installation started on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
The street art was designed by the Miles College SGA and brought to life by artist Shawn Fitzwater, with the cooperation and support of the students and administration at Miles College and donations received from the Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter and The Rock City Church.
“Miles College has a rich legacy of social activism and continues to be on the forefront of fighting for social justice and equality. I’m grateful to see the students continuing the legacy of our ancestors by sharing their sentiments to the world in their declaration that Black Lives Matter.” Eric Hall, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter and 2018 Miles College graduate.
Miles College is the only HBCU in the Birmingham Area. The school is proud to be the first HBCU with the street mural.
Miles College President, Bobbie Knight, would like to remind the community that the campus is still closed due to the Covid-19 and encourages anyone interested in seeing the artwork in person to refrain from visiting the campus until the school reopens in August.
