Greene County schools use Alabama Power Foundation grant to close digital divide

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County school system received a $30,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation earlier this month.
The school system is spending part of that money on Chromebooks for students. In fact, the Superintendent for Greene County says they ordered 600 of them and are waiting on them to be shipped there now.
There are three public schools serving about a thousand students in Greene County.
This will also help students there get virtual instruction later this summer and into the fall semester.
“This allows us the flexibility to increase their learning capability by getting additional assignments and giving these students the entire world that they can utilize the internet,” Dr. Corey Jones, the Superintendent of Greene County Schools explained.
Some of that money is also being spent to set up internet hot spots around rural parts of Greene County.
The school system is partnering with a company right now to map out where the hot spots should go.
School starts back in Greene County on August 20.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.