FIRST ALERT: Potential to see a few strong storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. It is another cloudy and muggy start to the day. Temperatures remain a few degrees above average with the majority of us in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog is possible in isolated areas this morning through 9 AM. We are watching some spotty showers in west Alabama this morning. While a few showers are possible this morning, the bulk of our rain chances will likely develop this afternoon and evening. Similar to yesterday, we can’t rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms. Main threat will be strong winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Storms will also be able to produce some heavy rain in a short period of time. The best concentration of storms this afternoon will likely occur along and east of I-65. While a few storms are possible in west Alabama, I think the greatest coverage will be farther east. It will remain very hot and muggy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures approaching the triple digits. If you plan on being outside, please stay hydrated and take several breaks. If thunder roars, go indoors.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY: We will be looking at northwesterly flow setting up across the Southeast tomorrow and Thursday. Northwest flow is simply a weather pattern where storms form to our northwest and sweep to the southeast. These clusters of storms are capable of producing strong winds. It is difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where they will form. Once they form, we usually have a better handle on the exact path of these systems. Our models hint that we could see a bowing cluster of storms move through Central Alabama either Wednesday afternoon or as late as Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect highs in the lower 90s tomorrow with scattered storms possible in the afternoon hours. Best chance for storms will likely occur in northeast Alabama. By Thursday morning, we will watch out for a line of storms moving through. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances look to lower as we approach the holiday weekend. Scattered storms will be possible Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chance around 40%. By Saturday, the greatest concentration for showers and storms will likely be south of I-20. We will continue to hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered storms on Independence Day. I do not anticipate major issues Saturday evening. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. By Sunday, we could see moisture surge northwards from the Gulf producing scattered storms across Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance around 40%.
WATCHING THE GULF COAST: If you have beach plans for the weekend, it could be a little wet. Models are hinting that an area of low pressure could form along the Florida Panhandle over the weekend. Rain chances will increase along the Alabama Gulf Coast and into the Florida Panhandle during this time. Rain chances look to go up around 50-60% with highs in the upper 80s. With unsettled weather possible along the coast this weekend, it would not surprise me if we see a moderate rip current threat.
FORECAST UNCERTAINTY GOING INTO NEXT WEEK: An area of low pressure will try to form along the Gulf Coast and move to the northeast towards Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Our long range models are all over the place regarding the placement of this low and how much moisture we will see across the Southeast. The GFS model keeps us very wet going into the weekend and early next week. The European model keeps a few showers and storms across Central Alabama, but shows the bulk of the rain occurring to our south and east. Expect changes to occur as we fine tune this forecast. There is a possibility that our rain chances could increase early next week depending on how this low develops.
