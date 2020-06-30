FIRST ALERT: Potential to see a few strong storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. It is another cloudy and muggy start to the day. Temperatures remain a few degrees above average with the majority of us in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog is possible in isolated areas this morning through 9 AM. We are watching some spotty showers in west Alabama this morning. While a few showers are possible this morning, the bulk of our rain chances will likely develop this afternoon and evening. Similar to yesterday, we can’t rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms. Main threat will be strong winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Storms will also be able to produce some heavy rain in a short period of time. The best concentration of storms this afternoon will likely occur along and east of I-65. While a few storms are possible in west Alabama, I think the greatest coverage will be farther east. It will remain very hot and muggy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures approaching the triple digits. If you plan on being outside, please stay hydrated and take several breaks. If thunder roars, go indoors.