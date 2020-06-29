University of Alabama researchers study how COVID-19 related stress affects decision making

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama wants to track the level of stress coronavirus has caused in some of our lives.
Two researchers from the University of Alabama created a study to show how much stress from COVID-19 could affect our decision making in the future. Those researchers are using an $82,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to fund the study.
People participating in it must answer a series of questions in an online survey. That study is geared towards projects with an urgent need to gather information during or right after an emergency or a natural disaster.
UA researchers want to determine how coronavirus changed perceived stress levels, mental well being, and economic decisions. One researcher discussed some of things coronavirus created in our lives to make them more stressful.
“The fact that we are forced to stay in the house is another big source of stress. The fact that many of us lost jobs,” Dr. Laura Razzolini told WBRC.
The research is also expected to help compliance with stay at home orders and the amount of trust placed in government institutions like the media and public health groups.
