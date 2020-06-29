Stillman College creates scholarship in memory of George Floyd

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College announced it has created a scholarship in memory of George Floyd.
A spokesperson says the school would like to award it to someone before the end of this year.
The scholarship will benefit students majoring in criminal justice.
Twenty thousand dollars has been raised to put towards the scholarship.
Floyd died in May while being taken into custody by Minneapolis, Minnesota police. Cellphone video showed an officer pinning him to the ground by putting his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck.
“That it would be appropriate to promote change for the future or the criminal justice system. It’s our responsibility as leaders to provide our students with the resources they need to become active participants in a creating a different world,” according to Luanne Baker, Vice President Institutional Achievement and Director of Title III at Stillman College.
The school is accepting donations for the scholarship.
Donations can be made by check and mailed to Stillman College:
- Stillman College Institutional Advancement
- 3601 Stillman Blvd.
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401
