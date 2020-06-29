Police investigating separate homicides in B’ham that happened at the same time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating separate Friday night homicides that were reported to have happened at the same time.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, both fatal shootings happened at 10:30 p.m.
One shooting happened in the 2900 block of Avenue Z in Ensley. Reports say 26-year-old Stephone Lamar Jemison was shot during an assault that happened inside his home.
The victim was taken to UAB Hospital but died around 11:33 p.m.
The second shooting happened in the 1200 block of 12th Street North. Police say 22-year-old Jah’Shavia Denishia Taylor was shot during a reported assault that happened in a residential alley.
The victim was taken to UAB Hospital but died just after midnight.
Both cases are being investigated.
