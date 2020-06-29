Pandemic drives New Yorkers to decide: Do I stay or go?

View this post on Instagram

**Long Post** Well, this is me packing up our apt and putting all our stuff in storage. Coronavirus has brought a lot of changes to individuals and businesses alike and since our family is essentially both, we’ve had to make some tough decisions. We love Brooklyn so hard it hurts to think we might have to leave but with nearly all the activities for kids limited or closed this summer (pools, camps, playgrounds) it doesn’t make sense to keep paying (a lot in) rent when we’d probably be out of town anyway. That said, a lot of what we love most about New York is on hold for the foreseeable future including our industry and thus our income. With most of production at a standstill in the city ie less potential gigs and the unknown of when the place we love so much will bounce back, as well as the questions surrounding the upcoming school year for Ellis, we’ve chosen to be live out of our car for a few months as we figure out what’s next—“living out of the car” is actually just an expression because my car was totaled on the way to meet Loic in early March so we don’t actually have a car. BUT my commercial agent said that’s when actors make it big, after living out of their car so that’s exciting!👍🏻👍🏻 “It wasn’t supposed to be like this” was something I blurted out when we realized we had no choice with the apt. Last year was tough for work so we emptied savings and then some! We were supposed to be in the city for YEARS working and raising our kids and in the blink of an eye it’s all changed. It can feel odd to grieve, when others are grieving so much more. We are humbled by an entire world in different stages of loss, whether that is a loved one, a brand new business that just launched and then had to stop, restaurants that will never reopen, proms that won’t happen, couples who can’t have the wedding they dreamt of, and the list goes on and on. I am trying to embrace both the truly exciting feeling of adventure during our #MobileSummer2020 and equally the heavy sadness of missing MY city, friends, and the way of life I had pictured for my family. I’ve learned that God doesn’t always promise bigger (job, money, etc) but He does promise better. Somehow.