Man struck and killed on I-459 when he got out to check damage on his car

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating after a man was killed when he got out of his car to check damage after an accident on I-459.
The Jefferson County Coroner said 66-year-old Harold Lee Henson was struck Friday morning around 5:00 a.m. in I-459 North in Bessemer.
The coroner said the person who hit Henson drove off and Henson pulled his car into the emergency lane on the right shoulder of the road.
Officials say Henson got out of his car to check for damage and was hit by another car when he stepped into the travel lane.
The Bessemer Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.