A love story: Couple meets, weds at Alabama Adventure

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A story of true love, first dates and roller coasters.
Thomas Edwards and Denise Castillo met while working at Alabama Adventure in 2015 inside of the Candy Shop.
They made countless memories working in the Cash Control Department while spending hours together. The relationship grew into love and Saturday they got married, at Alabama Adventure.
When asked, Thomas said his favorite memory, other than his wedding, was when he asked Denise on a date for the first time by saying “I like the idea of us.”
Five years later (to the day), they gathered together again in front of the same Candy Shop to say vows and officially start their lives together.
Thomas and Denise celebrated their wedding vows by riding the roller coaster at the park.
