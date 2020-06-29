Jefferson County’s mandatory mask covering ordinance now in effect

Dr. Wilson said he did not want to come out with the order, but seeing cases increase in Jefferson County he felt like it was a necessary step. He understands there are people who are frustrated and want the pandemic to be over, but the disease is not thinking that way. Wilson has been in contact with local leaders telling them there is a growing number of studies to show wearing face coverings make a difference. Wilson said if this fails to slow the numbers of the spread, shutting down businesses again is not off the table.