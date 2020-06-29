Heat and Coronavirus: Doctors warn of new risk for heat related illnesses

“A lot of people don’t know they have the coronavirus, either they are a-symptomatic or have mild symptoms especially younger people, so you’re probably sweating a lot and losing some fluids from that. You combine that with getting outside that’s going to make you more prone to heat exhaustion so you need to take even more precautions on the July 4th weekend on preventing and not getting out in the heat certain times of the day,” says Dr. Greg Ledbetter, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.