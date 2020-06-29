Former Birmingham police lieutenant sentenced for rape conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Birmingham Police Lt. Peter Williston was given a 225-month straight sentence Monday morning.
The sentencing comes nearly five months after Williston was found guilty of first-degree rape. He was accussed of sexually abusing a female relative of several years.
During the trial it was revealed that a female relative of Williston’s went to police in Morris in June 2018 and accused Williston of sexually abusing her from 2008 to 2011 when she was a teenager.
Prosecutors say the victim told her mother she was being sexually assaulted by Williston, but he was allowed to stay in the home.
Prosecutors told jurors, “We want you to find the defendant guilty of using his position in the household, of rape in 1st degree.”
Williston’s defense attorney said, “It is despicable what occurred.” He also asked jurors to leave emotion out of the case saying this was a case of a consenting relationship, even though one person was a teenager. The attorney also told jurors the age of consent in Alabama is 16.
